Earnings results for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Ooma last released its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Ooma has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Ooma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 1st, 2021. Ooma will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, March 1st. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ooma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.78%. The high price target for OOMA is $24.00 and the low price target for OOMA is $22.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma does not currently pay a dividend. Ooma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

In the past three months, Ooma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,771.00 in company stock. Only 10.19% of the stock of Ooma is held by insiders. 75.83% of the stock of Ooma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ooma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Ooma is -79.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ooma is -79.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ooma has a P/B Ratio of 12.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

