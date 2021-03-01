Earnings results for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oxford Immunotec Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.23%. The high price target for OXFD is $22.00 and the low price target for OXFD is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oxford Immunotec Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Oxford Immunotec Global has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $21.95. Oxford Immunotec Global has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global does not currently pay a dividend. Oxford Immunotec Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

In the past three months, Oxford Immunotec Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.33% of the stock of Oxford Immunotec Global is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Oxford Immunotec Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD



Earnings for Oxford Immunotec Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Immunotec Global is -32.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oxford Immunotec Global is -32.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Immunotec Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

