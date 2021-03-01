Earnings results for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Analyst Opinion on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perrigo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.29%. The high price target for PRGO is $63.00 and the low price target for PRGO is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Perrigo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.20, Perrigo has a forecasted upside of 34.3% from its current price of $40.36. Perrigo has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perrigo does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Perrigo is 22.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Perrigo will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.88% next year. This indicates that Perrigo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

In the past three months, Perrigo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $326,665.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Perrigo is held by insiders. 82.73% of the stock of Perrigo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO



Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 4.61% in the coming year, from $4.12 to $4.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -672.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -672.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perrigo has a PEG Ratio of 10.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perrigo has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

