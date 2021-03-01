Earnings results for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.18%. The high price target for PGEN is $14.00 and the low price target for PGEN is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precigen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Precigen has a forecasted upside of 42.2% from its current price of $8.44. Precigen has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen does not currently pay a dividend. Precigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

In the past three months, Precigen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $580,696.00 in company stock. 50.70% of the stock of Precigen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.57% of the stock of Precigen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN



Earnings for Precigen are expected to remain at ($0.47) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Precigen is -4.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precigen is -4.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precigen has a P/B Ratio of 19.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here