Earnings results for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.36%. The high price target for APTS is $11.00 and the low price target for APTS is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Preferred Apartment Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Preferred Apartment Communities has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $8.23. Preferred Apartment Communities has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Preferred Apartment Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is 51.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Preferred Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Preferred Apartment Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

In the past three months, Preferred Apartment Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.44% of the stock of Preferred Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 54.06% of the stock of Preferred Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS



Earnings for Preferred Apartment Communities are expected to decrease by -11.88% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 0.19. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

