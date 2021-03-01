Earnings results for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.69%. The high price target for PRLD is $47.00 and the low price target for PRLD is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prelude Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, Prelude Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 33.7% from its current price of $62.33. Prelude Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Prelude Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

In the past three months, Prelude Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.21% of the stock of Prelude Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD



Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($2.10) per share.

More latest stories: here