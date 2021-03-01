Earnings results for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmonx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.07%. The high price target for LUNG is $52.00 and the low price target for LUNG is $46.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pulmonx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.40, Pulmonx has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $56.83. Pulmonx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmonx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

In the past three months, Pulmonx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG



Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.21) per share.

