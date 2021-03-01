Earnings results for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanterix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.99%. The high price target for QTRX is $75.00 and the low price target for QTRX is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanterix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.33, Quanterix has a forecasted downside of 23.0% from its current price of $75.75. Quanterix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix does not currently pay a dividend. Quanterix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

In the past three months, Quanterix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,181,483.00 in company stock. Only 25.40% of the stock of Quanterix is held by insiders. 71.60% of the stock of Quanterix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)



Earnings for Quanterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Quanterix is -67.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quanterix is -67.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quanterix has a P/B Ratio of 16.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

