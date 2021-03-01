Earnings results for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.91.

Analyst Opinion on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reata Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $251.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.50%. The high price target for RETA is $348.00 and the low price target for RETA is $220.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reata Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $251.25, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 105.5% from its current price of $122.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reata Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

In the past three months, Reata Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.70% of the stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 64.30% of the stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA



Earnings for Reata Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.87) to ($9.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals is -10.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 15.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

