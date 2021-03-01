Earnings results for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.30%. The high price target for RGNX is $95.00 and the low price target for RGNX is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

REGENXBIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.13, REGENXBIO has a forecasted upside of 54.3% from its current price of $40.91. REGENXBIO has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO does not currently pay a dividend. REGENXBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

In the past three months, REGENXBIO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,600,457.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by insiders. 75.23% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX



Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.98) to ($3.85) per share. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -16.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -16.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REGENXBIO has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here