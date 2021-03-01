Earnings results for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.52%. The high price target for RPAY is $31.00 and the low price target for RPAY is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay does not currently pay a dividend. Repay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

In the past three months, Repay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $739,900.00 in company stock. Only 16.54% of the stock of Repay is held by insiders. 93.11% of the stock of Repay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY



Earnings for Repay are expected to decrease by -39.29% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Repay is -64.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repay is -64.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repay has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

