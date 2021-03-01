Earnings results for Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.06.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Value in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.28%. The high price target for RVI is $20.00 and the low price target for RVI is $17.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Retail Value does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Value is 47.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

In the past three months, Retail Value insiders have sold 120,477.96% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,630.00 in company stock and sold $17,640,555.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Retail Value is held by insiders. 67.94% of the stock of Retail Value is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI



Earnings for Retail Value are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.52) to ($1.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Value is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Retail Value is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Retail Value has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

