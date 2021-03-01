Earnings results for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Analyst Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.90%. The high price target for RYTM is $67.00 and the low price target for RYTM is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 92.9% from its current price of $25.92. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

In the past three months, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,002,114.00 in company stock. Only 9.49% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 88.43% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM



Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.04) to ($1.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is -8.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

