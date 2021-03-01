Earnings results for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Analyst Opinion on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ross Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.04%. The high price target for ROST is $132.00 and the low price target for ROST is $80.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores does not currently pay a dividend. Ross Stores does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

In the past three months, Ross Stores insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Ross Stores is held by insiders. 83.15% of the stock of Ross Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST



Earnings for Ross Stores are expected to grow by 207.53% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $4.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Ross Stores is 138.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.46. The P/E ratio of Ross Stores is 138.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.98. Ross Stores has a PEG Ratio of 8.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ross Stores has a P/B Ratio of 12.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

