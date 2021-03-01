Earnings results for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.16.

Analyst Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.58%. The high price target for SRPT is $240.00 and the low price target for SRPT is $73.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sarepta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

In the past three months, Sarepta Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $363,975.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT



Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.20) to ($6.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -11.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sarepta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

