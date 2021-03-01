Earnings results for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SciPlay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.58%. The high price target for SCPL is $23.00 and the low price target for SCPL is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SciPlay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, SciPlay has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $18.15. SciPlay has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay does not currently pay a dividend. SciPlay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

In the past three months, SciPlay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of SciPlay is held by insiders. Only 15.94% of the stock of SciPlay is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL



Earnings for SciPlay are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 20.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 20.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.37. SciPlay has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SciPlay has a P/B Ratio of 8.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

