Earnings results for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on SEA (NYSE:SE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $190.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.31%. The high price target for SE is $320.00 and the low price target for SE is $74.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA does not currently pay a dividend. SEA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SEA (NYSE:SE)

In the past three months, SEA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of SEA is held by insiders. 74.36% of the stock of SEA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SEA (NYSE:SE



Earnings for SEA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.28) to ($2.16) per share. The P/E ratio of SEA is -80.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SEA is -80.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SEA has a P/B Ratio of 65.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

