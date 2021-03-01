Earnings results for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaSpine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.86%. The high price target for SPNE is $23.00 and the low price target for SPNE is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaSpine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, SeaSpine has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $18.92. SeaSpine has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine does not currently pay a dividend. SeaSpine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

In the past three months, SeaSpine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.76% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by insiders. 76.72% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE



Earnings for SeaSpine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of SeaSpine is -11.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SeaSpine is -11.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SeaSpine has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

