Earnings results for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.27%. The high price target for MCRB is $49.00 and the low price target for MCRB is $27.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seres Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.75, Seres Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 98.3% from its current price of $19.04. Seres Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Seres Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

In the past three months, Seres Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by insiders. 94.32% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB



Earnings for Seres Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -16.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -16.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here