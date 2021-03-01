Earnings results for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.22%. The high price target for SILK is $75.00 and the low price target for SILK is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Silk Road Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

In the past three months, Silk Road Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,911,938.00 in company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Silk Road Medical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK



Earnings for Silk Road Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Silk Road Medical is -44.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Silk Road Medical is -44.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Silk Road Medical has a P/B Ratio of 23.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

