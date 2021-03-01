Earnings results for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 197.31%. The high price target for SRNE is $35.00 and the low price target for SRNE is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sorrento Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.75, Sorrento Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 197.3% from its current price of $9.67. Sorrento Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sorrento Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

In the past three months, Sorrento Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 27.43% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE



Earnings for Sorrento Therapeutics are expected to decrease by -36.93% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -6.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -6.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sorrento Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 48.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

