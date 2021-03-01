Earnings results for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.51%. The high price target for BANX is $20.00 and the low price target for BANX is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneCastle Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, StoneCastle Financial has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $20.52. StoneCastle Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. StoneCastle Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

In the past three months, StoneCastle Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of StoneCastle Financial is held by insiders. Only 25.29% of the stock of StoneCastle Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX



The P/E ratio of StoneCastle Financial is 66.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of StoneCastle Financial is 66.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.91.

More latest stories: here