Earnings results for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stratasys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.29%. The high price target for SSYS is $23.00 and the low price target for SSYS is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stratasys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.25, Stratasys has a forecasted downside of 41.3% from its current price of $34.49. Stratasys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys does not currently pay a dividend. Stratasys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

In the past three months, Stratasys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Stratasys is held by insiders. 77.01% of the stock of Stratasys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS



Earnings for Stratasys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stratasys has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here