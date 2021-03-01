Earnings results for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Superior Group of Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.95%. The high price target for SGC is $25.00 and the low price target for SGC is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Superior Group of Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Superior Group of Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 50.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Superior Group of Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.50% next year. This indicates that Superior Group of Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Superior Group of Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.50% of the stock of Superior Group of Companies is held by insiders. 38.72% of the stock of Superior Group of Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Superior Group of Companies are expected to decrease by -42.53% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.81. Superior Group of Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Superior Group of Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

