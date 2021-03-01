Earnings results for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Switch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.99%. The high price target for SWCH is $24.00 and the low price target for SWCH is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Switch has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Switch has a forecasted upside of 24.0% from its current price of $17.34. Switch has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Switch does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Switch is 133.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Switch will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Switch may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

In the past three months, Switch insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,263,592.00 in company stock. Only 30.52% of the stock of Switch is held by insiders. 35.47% of the stock of Switch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Switch (NYSE:SWCH



Earnings for Switch are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Switch is 133.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Switch is 133.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.37. Switch has a P/B Ratio of 6.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

