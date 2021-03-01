Earnings results for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TEGNA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.72%. The high price target for TGNA is $20.00 and the low price target for TGNA is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TEGNA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, TEGNA has a forecasted downside of 17.7% from its current price of $18.23. TEGNA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TEGNA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TEGNA is 20.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TEGNA will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.28% next year. This indicates that TEGNA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

In the past three months, TEGNA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of TEGNA is held by insiders. 88.95% of the stock of TEGNA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)



Earnings for TEGNA are expected to decrease by -24.56% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of TEGNA is 12.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of TEGNA is 12.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.51. TEGNA has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. TEGNA has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

