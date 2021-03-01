Earnings results for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.22%. The high price target for TGTX is $95.00 and the low price target for TGTX is $38.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TG Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, TG Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 46.2% from its current price of $43.77. TG Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. TG Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

In the past three months, TG Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,201,500.00 in company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.73% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX



Earnings for TG Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -20.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -20.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TG Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 112.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

