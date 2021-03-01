Earnings results for The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

Analyst Opinion on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Middleby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.53%. The high price target for MIDD is $165.00 and the low price target for MIDD is $86.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Middleby has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $131.00, The Middleby has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $146.41. The Middleby has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby does not currently pay a dividend. The Middleby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

In the past three months, The Middleby insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.41% of the stock of The Middleby is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD



Earnings for The Middleby are expected to grow by 24.31% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $5.83 per share. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.80. The Middleby has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

