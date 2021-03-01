Earnings results for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Analyst Opinion on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.61%. The high price target for TVTX is $51.00 and the low price target for TVTX is $48.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Travere Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

In the past three months, Travere Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $388,584.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Travere Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX



Earnings for Travere Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($2.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Travere Therapeutics is -18.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Travere Therapeutics is -18.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Travere Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

