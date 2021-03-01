Earnings results for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Analyst Opinion on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.35%. The high price target for TTEC is $90.00 and the low price target for TTEC is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TTEC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.75, TTEC has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $84.14. TTEC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TTEC has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of TTEC is 42.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.76% next year. This indicates that TTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

In the past three months, TTEC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.50% of the stock of TTEC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.96% of the stock of TTEC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC



Earnings for TTEC are expected to decrease by -0.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 38.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 38.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.41. TTEC has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TTEC has a P/B Ratio of 9.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

