Earnings results for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.24%. The high price target for TPTX is $190.00 and the low price target for TPTX is $127.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Turning Point Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.57, Turning Point Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $117.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Turning Point Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

In the past three months, Turning Point Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,674,834.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by insiders. 81.31% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX



Earnings for Turning Point Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.78) to ($4.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -33.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -33.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Turning Point Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 10.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here