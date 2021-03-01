Earnings results for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.97.

Analyst Opinion on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for uniQure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.35%. The high price target for QURE is $85.00 and the low price target for QURE is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

uniQure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.92, uniQure has a forecasted upside of 82.4% from its current price of $36.70. uniQure has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure does not currently pay a dividend. uniQure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

In the past three months, uniQure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,847,534.00 in company stock. Only 2.79% of the stock of uniQure is held by insiders. 78.34% of the stock of uniQure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE



Earnings for uniQure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of uniQure is -9.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of uniQure is -9.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. uniQure has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

