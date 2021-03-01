Earnings results for Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uniti Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.64%. The high price target for UNIT is $16.00 and the low price target for UNIT is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Uniti Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.29, Uniti Group has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $11.91. Uniti Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Uniti Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Uniti Group is 28.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Uniti Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Uniti Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

In the past three months, Uniti Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Uniti Group is held by insiders. 80.45% of the stock of Uniti Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT



Earnings for Uniti Group are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Uniti Group is -3.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uniti Group is -3.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here