Earnings results for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Veeva Systems last posted its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.9. Veeva Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Veeva Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $291.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.04%. The high price target for VEEV is $353.00 and the low price target for VEEV is $208.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veeva Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $291.43, Veeva Systems has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $280.11. Veeva Systems has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Veeva Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

In the past three months, Veeva Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,760,730.00 in company stock. Only 14.38% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by insiders. 77.54% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV



Earnings for Veeva Systems are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 130.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 130.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.93. Veeva Systems has a PEG Ratio of 9.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Veeva Systems has a P/B Ratio of 25.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here