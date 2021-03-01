Earnings results for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.46%. The high price target for VRRM is $18.00 and the low price target for VRRM is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verra Mobility has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.90, Verra Mobility has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $14.25. Verra Mobility has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility does not currently pay a dividend. Verra Mobility does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

In the past three months, Verra Mobility insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $570,075.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by insiders. 89.83% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM



Earnings for Verra Mobility are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 129.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 129.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.80. Verra Mobility has a P/B Ratio of 6.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

