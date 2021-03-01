Earnings results for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.46%. The high price target for VERX is $35.00 and the low price target for VERX is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

In the past three months, Vertex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.99% of the stock of Vertex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX



Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to $0.25 per share.

