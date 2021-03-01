Earnings results for Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viela Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.14%. The high price target for VIE is $78.00 and the low price target for VIE is $43.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Viela Bio has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Viela Bio has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $53.20. Viela Bio has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Viela Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

In the past three months, Viela Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of Viela Bio is held by insiders. 46.98% of the stock of Viela Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE



Earnings for Viela Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.95) to ($2.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Viela Bio is -7.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viela Bio is -7.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viela Bio has a P/B Ratio of 7.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

