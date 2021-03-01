Earnings results for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Vitru last posted its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm earned $23.47 million during the quarter. Vitru has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vitru has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vitru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.27%. The high price target for VTRU is $18.50 and the low price target for VTRU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru does not currently pay a dividend. Vitru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

In the past three months, Vitru insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU



Earnings for Vitru are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.63 per share. Vitru has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

