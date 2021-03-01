Earnings results for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whole Earth Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.21%. The high price target for FREE is $23.00 and the low price target for FREE is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Whole Earth Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.40, Whole Earth Brands has a forecasted upside of 51.2% from its current price of $12.83. Whole Earth Brands has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Whole Earth Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

In the past three months, Whole Earth Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.41% of the stock of Whole Earth Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)



Earnings for Whole Earth Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $1.03 per share.

