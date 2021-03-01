Earnings results for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.50%. The high price target for WKHS is $29.00 and the low price target for WKHS is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group does not currently pay a dividend. Workhorse Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

In the past three months, Workhorse Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,439,625.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Workhorse Group is held by insiders. Only 21.43% of the stock of Workhorse Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS



Earnings for Workhorse Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Workhorse Group is -8.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workhorse Group has a PEG Ratio of 9.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

