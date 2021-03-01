Earnings results for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.88%. The high price target for XHR is $19.00 and the low price target for XHR is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted downside of 19.9% from its current price of $19.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

In the past three months, Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,487,439.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 79.66% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR



Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -20.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -20.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

