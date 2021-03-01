Earnings results for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zai Lab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $159.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.78%. The high price target for ZLAB is $225.00 and the low price target for ZLAB is $111.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zai Lab has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $159.00, Zai Lab has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $147.52. Zai Lab has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab does not currently pay a dividend. Zai Lab does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

In the past three months, Zai Lab insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.32% of the stock of Zai Lab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB



Earnings for Zai Lab are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.65) to ($3.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Zai Lab is -48.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zai Lab has a P/B Ratio of 29.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

