Earnings results for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Zoom Video Communications last released its earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm earned $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Its revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Video Communications has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.0. Zoom Video Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 1st, 2021. Zoom Video Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, March 1st. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $431.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.44%. The high price target for ZM is $611.00 and the low price target for ZM is $215.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zoom Video Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $431.30, Zoom Video Communications has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $373.61. Zoom Video Communications has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Zoom Video Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

In the past three months, Zoom Video Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,679,622.00 in company stock. Only 24.25% of the stock of Zoom Video Communications is held by insiders. 37.97% of the stock of Zoom Video Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM



Earnings for Zoom Video Communications are expected to decrease by -14.21% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Zoom Video Communications is 478.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of Zoom Video Communications is 478.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.76. Zoom Video Communications has a PEG Ratio of 12.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zoom Video Communications has a P/B Ratio of 124.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

