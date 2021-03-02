Earnings results for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

21Vianet Group last issued its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.93, 21Vianet Group has a forecasted downside of 28.8% from its current price of $36.44. 21Vianet Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

21Vianet Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.93, 21Vianet Group has a forecasted downside of 28.8% from its current price of $36.44. 21Vianet Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group does not currently pay a dividend. 21Vianet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

In the past three months, 21Vianet Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by insiders. 56.83% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET



Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -12.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -12.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 21Vianet Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here