Earnings results for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch last issued its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business earned $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Abercrombie & Fitch will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.53%. The high price target for ANF is $32.00 and the low price target for ANF is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Abercrombie & Fitch has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.85, Abercrombie & Fitch has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $27.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch does not currently pay a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

In the past three months, Abercrombie & Fitch insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,812,725.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by insiders. 98.55% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF



Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -14.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -14.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here