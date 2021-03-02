Earnings results for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

American Eagle Outfitters last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. American Eagle Outfitters will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, American Eagle Outfitters has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $25.70. American Eagle Outfitters has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Eagle Outfitters does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is 37.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Eagle Outfitters will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.65% next year. This indicates that American Eagle Outfitters will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

In the past three months, American Eagle Outfitters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,115,335.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of American Eagle Outfitters is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO



Earnings for American Eagle Outfitters are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -20.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -20.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Eagle Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

