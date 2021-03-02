Earnings results for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.35%. The high price target for ATRS is $7.00 and the low price target for ATRS is $4.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Antares Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

In the past three months, Antares Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,468,268.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Antares Pharma is held by insiders. 39.92% of the stock of Antares Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS



Earnings for Antares Pharma are expected to grow by 242.86% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Antares Pharma is 70.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Antares Pharma is 70.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.12. Antares Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 12.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

