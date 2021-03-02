Earnings results for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Banco BBVA Argentina last released its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm earned $268.73 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Banco BBVA Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Banco BBVA Argentina does not currently pay a dividend. Banco BBVA Argentina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Banco BBVA Argentina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Banco BBVA Argentina is held by institutions.

Earnings for Banco BBVA Argentina are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 2.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 2.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Banco BBVA Argentina has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

