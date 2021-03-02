Earnings results for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.52%. The high price target for BGFV is $16.00 and the low price target for BGFV is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Big 5 Sporting Goods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $13.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 97.56%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

In the past three months, Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,268,668.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by insiders. Only 33.11% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV



The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here