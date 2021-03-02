Earnings results for Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Boqii has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $7.07. Boqii has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Boqii has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Boqii has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $7.07. Boqii has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii does not currently pay a dividend. Boqii does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

In the past three months, Boqii insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Boqii is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Boqii (NYSE:BQ



Earnings for Boqii are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.20) per share.

More latest stories: here